Rodney R. Austin, passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2019 at Sauk Prairie

Hospital. He was born on April 18, 1949 in Madison the son of Joseph and Otillia (Ripp) Austin. He was a US Veteran having served in the Navy for over 20 years.

Rodney enjoyed gardening, playing country music on his guitar along with working on computers.

Survived by a deeply loved family, his son, David Allen; daughter, Renee; mother, Otillia; brothers, Mike (Mary), Don (Susan) and Raymond Austin; sisters, Mary Kay (Donald) Uselman, Pat Collins and Darlene Austin.



Rodney will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and a brother in law Benny Collins.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at GraceWay Church, Prairie du Sac, WI. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.