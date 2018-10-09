EVANSVILLE-Our loving father, Rodney Homer Maxwell, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 5, 2018.

He was born on November 1, 1953, in Albuquerque, NM, the son of Leland and Mary (Hazlett) Maxwell.

Rodney grew up with his parents, his brother Ronald and many beloved friends in Evansville. After graduating from Evansville High School in 1971, Rodney earned his commercial art degree at Western Technical College in LaCrosse, WI.

Rodney married Susan Wenning and together they raised a beautiful family with daughter, Katie and sons, Lee and Ben first in Stoddard, WI and later in Sparta, WI.

Rodney was a land surveyor and owned and operated his own land surveying and civil engineering business in Sparta for many years. He was a member of Wisconsin Society of Land Surveyors.

Rodney was an accomplished artist and enjoyed geology, coaching his kid’s sports, history and collecting but loved most of all the time he spent with his family. Rodney was a dreamer and an artist with a creative soul; he was a thinker with incredible ideas.

Rodney was a fantastic father to his three children and grandfather. He will be missed.

Rodney is survived by his children, Leland (Jessica) Maxwell, Ben Maxwell and Katherine (Nathan) Fjelstad; six grandchildren, Alexander, Jackson, Samuel and Adeline Maxwell and Leif and Mira Fjelstad; his mother, Mary Maxwell; his brother, Ronald (Christine) Maxwell and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Leland.

A private family gathering will be held.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 South Main Street

608-592-3201