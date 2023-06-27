Rodger Lewin Popple, 83, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 26, 2023. Funeral services will be at noon, Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. A private family burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Rodger was born on May 12, 1940 in Platteville, Wisconsin, the son of John and Leola (Goke) Popple. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1959. After high school, Rodger worked for American Motors Company in Belvidere, IL for ten years. In his desire to get back to Platteville, Rodger took on the custodian position at Platteville High School. Rodger became a fixture there for over 30 years until he retired in 2002.
He was an avid outdoorsman his entire life. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his brother, John, and his many friends. Rodger truly enjoyed gardening and was very proud of his 32 beautiful clematis and various other flowers throughout his yard.
Rodger is survived by his brother-in-law, Mike Riley, sister-in-law, Janice Popple, his nephews Mike Popple, Shawn (Darcy) Riley and Matthew (Jennifer) Riley and his nieces Ann (Dale) Golden, Christina (Mustafa) Siamof, Cherie (Dan) Rosseter and Sue Popple. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Judith Riley and his brother, John Popple.
