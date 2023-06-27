Rodger Lewin Popple

Rodger Lewin Popple, 83, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 26, 2023. Funeral services will be at noon, Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. A private family burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Rodger was born on May 12, 1940 in Platteville, Wisconsin, the son of John and Leola (Goke) Popple. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1959. After high school, Rodger worked for American Motors Company in Belvidere, IL for ten years. In his desire to get back to Platteville, Rodger took on the custodian position at Platteville High School. Rodger became a fixture there for over 30 years until he retired in 2002.