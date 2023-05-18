Rod Matthew Golemgeske

Rod Matthew Golemgeske, age 56, of Argyle and Mount Horeb, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Monroe Clinic Hospital. He was born on Feb. 27, 1967, at Memorial Hospital in Waukesha. He was the foster son of John and Carrol Amacher.

Rod graduated from Belleville High School. He enjoyed many years of employment at MARC in Mount Horeb and the Hodan Center in Mineral Point prior to retiring three years ago.