Rod Matthew Golemgeske, age 56, of Argyle and Mount Horeb, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Monroe Clinic Hospital. He was born on Feb. 27, 1967, at Memorial Hospital in Waukesha. He was the foster son of John and Carrol Amacher.
Rod graduated from Belleville High School. He enjoyed many years of employment at MARC in Mount Horeb and the Hodan Center in Mineral Point prior to retiring three years ago.
Rod had a passion for puzzles and old Westerns, often spending hours immersed in solving intricate jigsaw puzzles or watching classic films. Rod also enjoyed bowling, traveling, fishing, camping and spending time at the beach. His love for the outdoors and sports led him to participate in bowling and bocce ball in the Special Olympics. Rod's love for fishing extended beyond the sport itself, as he participated in the "Fishing Has No Boundaries" annual event. In addition to his many hobbies, Rod had a deep love for food, particularly coffee, pizza and chocolate. His appreciation for these simple pleasures was one of the ways he connected with others.
Rod is survived by his family, Heidi (Martin) Richardson, Krista (Terry Anderson) Amacher, Andrew (Heather) Amacher, Bryan Amacher, Caleb Anderson and Summer Anderson; and foster brother, Robert Konarski.
He was preceded in death by his foster parents, John and Carrol Amacher; foster brother, Craig Negus; and foster sisters, Linda Skogen and Barbara “Barb” Stauffer.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to MARC, Mount Horeb; Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mount Horeb; or the Hodan Center, Mineral Point. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077
