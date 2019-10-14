Madison - Rocky James Wenz passed away on the morning of September 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, after a short battle with cancer.

Rocky was born on August 1, 1953, first born to Carl James Wenz and Dona Mae (Fish) Wenz Swanson.

During his childhood, his family moved many times, including residences in the Town of Sumpter, Madison, Waunona and Oregon, Wisconsin. As a young boy, he loved taking apart things to see how they worked and when older, he became fascinated with the newly invented computers. Computer programming became a passion of his.

Rocky graduated from Oregon Consolidated High School and went to study programming/analyst at Hertzig Institute in Madison. Rocky had many different interests. Besides computers, he enjoyed storm chasing, kite flying, motorcycling and reading as well as tinkering with tech and hanging out with a bunch of math nerds. He also would attend the annual EAA airshow in Oshkosh.

Rocky held many jobs: programmer, lab tech, secret shopper, free-lance tech support and lastly with World Wide Auto Parts. Rocky was an active member of Faith Community Bible Church where he served on the Worship Arts Team and also sang on one of the worship teams. He regularly visited the Columbia Correctional facility with other church members. He would often share some of his thoughts on following Jesus or expound on a particular scripture.

Rocky was preceded in death by his father, Carl Wenz, sister Gaya Ellingson and step-dad Stanley Swanson, Sr.

He is survived by his mother Dona (Fish) Wenz Swanson; siblings, Aquila Wagner, Samuel (Denise) Wenz, Naomi (Terry) Cook and Stanley (Emily) Swanson, Jr.; a niece, several nephews; and many friends, including Peter Silver.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at FAITH COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH, 3 North Park Street, Madison, at 2:30 pm. Parking is available at the UW Health Clinic on Regent Street. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 2:00 pm until the time of service.

