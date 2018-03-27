Ridgeway – Robin F. Reeson, age 46, of Ridgeway, tragically passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at his home.

He was born on January 10, 1972 in Dodgeville, the baby boy of Ralph and Helen (Hach) Reeson, Sr. He graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1991, where he wrestled and played football. He then apprenticed under his father as a carpenter.

Robin was an avid outdoorsman; he loved nature, gardening, morel hunting and especially fishing. He would take care of any stray dog or cat in Ridgeway and called himself the Caretaker of the Ridgeway Humane Society. He would do anything for anyone and his nieces and nephews were his pride and joy. He worked as a union carpenter for Local 314.

Robin was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Helen, his brother Russell and his nephew Tyler Reeson.

Robin is survived by his wife Melanie; his step children Kayla, Spencer and Austin; his siblings Rose (Jackson) Dobie, Helen (John) Godfrey, Ralph Reeson, Jr. (Sue), Randy Reeson, Christine (Paul) Cardin, Robert Reeson, Rock Reeson, Regina Reeson, Jennifer (John) Meeker, Ronald (Fawn) Reeson, Rex (Kimberly) Reeson and Reggie (Paula) Reeson; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at ST. BRIDGET’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Ridgeway. Fr. Stephen Petrica will officiate. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at ST. BRIDGET’S CATHOLIC CHURCH.

Due to Easter weekend, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Robin Reeson Memorial, c/o Farmers Savings Bank.

