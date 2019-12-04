Madison - Roberto Vergara, age 75, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on Monday December 2, 2019.

He was born on November 6, 1944 in Bogota, Colombia to the late Alejandro and Lucia Vergara.

Roberto married Laura Andrade on December 11, 1968 in Bogota, Colombia.

Roberto was a man committed to his faith and family. He loved his country of Colombia and was an avid fan of his favorite soccer team Millonarios. Furthermore, he was proud to have become a United States Citizen. He never passed up an opportunity for a sweet pastry or a good cup of coffee. Roberto was a hard worker and remained employed up to the time of his passing.

Roberto was a devout Catholic and always made his best effort to attend Mass - even when he was not feeling well. His faith in God was a key element of his life.

He was also very committed to his family and always put his wife and children first. He took every opportunity to spend quality time with his grandchildren, all of whom love him very much.

Roberto is survived by his wife of 50 years Laura; three children Claudia (Rudy Chavez), Ximena Vergara, and Juan Carlos (Catalina)Vergara; five grandchildren Alejandro, Danny, Marcela, Gabriela and Gabriel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday December 6, 2019 at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Dr. Madison. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the Mass at church on Friday.

