Roberto De Leon, 56 years old, of Whitewater, WI passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023. Roberto was born February 23, 1967 in Cotui, Dominican Republic to Guadalupe De Leon and Martin Farias.
Roberto moved to the United States in 1989 to play baseball, signing with the Atlanta Braves Double-A affiliate.
Roberto worked at OSI in Fort Atkinson for 25 years in Sanitation. In Roberto’s free time, he lived and breathed baseball, so much so that he accumulated many trophies, awards, and plaques. He also created lifelong friendships through his passion for baseball. Additional hobbies included cooking, listening/playing music, and spending time with family/friends.
Roberto is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Ana Maria De Leon; children, Abisai Obrajero, Giezi Arturo Obrajero, Anna Jael (Victor) Quiroz, Sara Ann (Fredelin Quiroz) De Leon, and Risa De Leon. He’s survived by brothers and sisters. In addition, he leaves behind grandchildren. Roberto was preceded in death by his parents Guadalupe De Leon and Martin Farias as well as his daughter Rachel De Leon. For 24 years our mother’s dedication to her vows- for better or worse, were demonstrated by her actions throughout the years while he was living with Huntington’s disease. This was a true testament to our family that love never fails.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main Street, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home until the time of service. Burial will follow at Cold Spring Union Cemetery, N1340 Cold Spring Rd. Fort Atkinson.