Roberta M. “Bobbie” Nejedlo, age 79 of Monroe, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Bobbie was born on May 8, 1940 in Green Bay, the daughter of John A. and Beatha W. (Bostedt) Dimmer. She graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1958 and married Richard E. Nejedlo on February 11, 1961 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Green Bay.

After moving to Monroe in the early 1960’s, Bobbie provided child care out of her home for 23 years and from 1993-1998 she was employed in the jewelry department at Shopko. She was an active member of the Monroe Women of the Moose #599 and enjoyed flower gardening, fishing, camping, and traveling in the U.S. and Canada.

She is survived by a son, Keith (Becky) Nejedlo of Janesville; a daughter, Karen (Rob) Homerding of Monroe; eight grandchildren, Randy, Natalie, Kate, Sabrina (Ray), Kyle, Brent, Nick, and Kaylee; three greatgrandchildren, Aniya, Attlas, and Madelyn; her sister, Diane Charlier and her daughter, Jill, both of New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Richard, on Jan. 10, 1998.

Per Bobbie's wished cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Entombment of ashes will be in Nicolet Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Green Bay.