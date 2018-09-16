MADISON-Roberta "Bobbie" Krinsky, age 82, of Madison, Wisconsin died on September 11, 2018. Born July 4th, 1936 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bobbie earned her Bachelor and Master of Arts from UW Madison.

A metalsmith, photographer, writer, gourmet cook and baker of delectable dishes (in enormous quantity), Bobbie's artistry knew no bounds. She delighted in sharing her creativity with others; through gifts of handcrafted jewelry, original Judaica, and framed photographs from her travels, or in collaboration with other artists and poets.

Bobbie taught jewelry-making at MATC in the 1980s. She spent countless hours working with residents of Dane County's Badger Prairie Mental Health Care Center as a 20-year artist/member of Westwing Studios. Bobbie paid tribute to Badger Prairie in her gallery show and book "Elegy to an Asylum."

Bobbie relished country drives and long walks, where she often found inspiration for her work. The UW Arboretum visitor center displayed Bobbie's photography of Wisconsin landscapes.

Bobbie loved fiercely and abundantly with family, friends and even strangers. Her moxie, sense of adventure, raucous humor, and love for "Dancing With the Stars" made for fast fellowship and fans. Bobbie's vivacious spirit will be keenly felt and sorely missed. Those who knew her will remember her generosity, her curiosity, her love for dogs, and her astounding artistic eye.

Bobbie is survived by her daughter Amy Hansen nee Fishman (and grandson Erik Hansen) from her early marriage to Sterling Fishman, and her stepchildren and grandchildren from her second marriage to Edward Krinsky: The Imig Family (Ann, Ben, Elliott, Max), The Kayros Family (Dan, Anat, Yael, Yehonatan, Maoz, Amos), and The Krinsky-Titus Family (Rachel, Scott, Kenna, Gwen). She is also survived by her best friend; the adorable, devoted, and overfed dog Lily. Lily is rehomed with friends.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents Abraham and Frances Bassman, and her dearly departed brother Richard Bassman.

The family plans for a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in her memory to the Dane County Humane Society, the Cancer Research Institute, or Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Winter's First Orange

On nights like these

when temperatures plunge

and turn our world

into black ice and powder white

and my dog--even my dog--

won't step outside,

it's time to reach

for my first winter's orange,

peel it in a single spiral,

lean over the kitchen sink

and, juice running

down my fingers,

take one bite, then another

and another

till lips and tongue tingling,

I purr, "Hey Jack Frost,

blow me a kiss."

-Bobbie Krinsky

Wisconsin Poets' Calendar