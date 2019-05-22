Belleville, WI/Robert W. Hefty, age 78, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg.

He was born on December 16, 1940, in Madison, WI the son of Walter “Cap” and Margaret (Maurer) Hefty. Rob graduated from Belleville High School in 1959. On December 16, 1960, he was united in marriage to Shirley Scoville at the Zwingli UCC-Paoli. Rob worked as a machinist for Datex/Ohmeda and GE Healthcare for 39 years until retiring in 2000. He loved to demonstrate his skills by restoring antique furniture and helping his family with projects. Rob was also very proud of his Swiss heritage and enjoyed tracing his Swiss Roots.

Rob is survived by his wife Shirley, children Todd (Nancy) Hefty, Teresa (Barry) Gilbert, Troy (Erin) Hefty, and Tracy (Anjie) Hefty, grandchildren Ashley (John) Deal, Ross (Heather) Gilbert, Tyler (MiAnna) Hefty, Ciara Hefty, Roger O’Leary, Samantha Kammes, and Courtney Kammes, three-great grandchildren Remington and Maverick Deal and Marshall Gilbert. He is further survived by his feline companions Chester and Tiger Lily.

He was preceded in death by his parents, great-grandson Wyatt Deal, sisters Dorothy Dowell and Mavis Wittwer, and a brother Kenneth Hefty.

A celebration of Rob’s life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the New Glarus Fest Haus, 106 Third Ave., New Glarus, WI. At 5:00 p.m. during the celebration of Rob’s life, there will be a time of remembrance led by Pastor George Kaminski.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

