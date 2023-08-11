MIDDLETON - Robert W. “Bob” Hull, a deeply beloved and highly respected professor known to many around the world, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2023, in Madison, Wis. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on June 22, 1943.
Bob attended St. Maurice Grammar School and DeLaSalle High School in Chicago. He completed his undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Physics, and a master's degree in Economics at Northern Illinois University (NIU) in DeKalb, Ill. Subsequently, he taught economics at NIU while pursuing his Ph.D. in Econometrics.
Bob's commitment to education took him on a unique path. He embarked on a one-way journey around the world, stopping at different countries before arriving in Australia. It was there that he spent a year teaching at a middle school in Cairns, an experience he cherished. This marked the beginning of his international teaching journey, which touched locations as diverse as the Virgin Islands, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Fiji, the Cook Islands, the Kingdom of Tonga, and the Marshall Islands.
In the United States, Bob's teaching prowess shone at institutions like Benediction University, Hampton University, Northern Illinois University, University of Maryland, and Western Illinois University. Throughout his career, he specialized in mathematics-related subjects, guiding MBA students in Statistics and Operations Management.
Among the cherished memories he created was his time teaching at the University of the South Pacific on the island of Rarotonga in the Cook Islands. There, for four consecutive winter semesters, Bob shared his knowledge and left a lasting impact.
Beyond his academic achievements, Bob's love for boating drew him to Madison, where he spent weekends enjoying the water, just a five-hour journey from his Macomb, Ill., home. In retirement, he found increased opportunities for global exploration through cruising.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Siraj Hull; his sister, Marilyn Small (née Hull); and his sister-in-law, Bonnie Hull. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. Hull and Gladys Hull, as well as his brother, James Hull.
Bob's legacy lives on as a testament to his intelligence, compassion, and dedication to others. The countless lives he touched, both in and out of the classroom, stand as a testament to his enduring influence. His absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.