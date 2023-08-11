Robert W. "Bob" Hull

MIDDLETON - Robert W. “Bob” Hull, a deeply beloved and highly respected professor known to many around the world, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2023, in Madison, Wis. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on June 22, 1943.

Bob attended St. Maurice Grammar School and DeLaSalle High School in Chicago. He completed his undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Physics, and a master's degree in Economics at Northern Illinois University (NIU) in DeKalb, Ill. Subsequently, he taught economics at NIU while pursuing his Ph.D. in Econometrics.