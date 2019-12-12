MIDDLETON – Robert Schrab Schlegel, age 78, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at his home adjoining Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

He was born on June 12, 1941, in Beaver Dam, the son of Delmar and Dorothy (Schrab) Schlegel.

Robert attended Zion Lutheran Church School from grades 1-8 and was then confirmed. He continued grades 9-12 at Watertown High School, graduating in 1959. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, majoring in Business Management and Political Science. He was the food-buyer for his fraternity, Phi Chi Epsilon.

Robert worked for Schlegel's Supermarket from 1947-1971 starting at age 6, hauling groceries in his red flyer wagon to the elderly and other customers in Clyman, Wis. He moved to Madison in 1971, where he worked at Paisan's and Oscar Mayer Meats. Robert was also employed as a controller for TJ/H2b Analytical Services.

In his early years, his hobbies were playing baseball, collecting baseball cards and backyard gardening with his family. Later he enjoyed backyard BBQing for family and friends. After his retirement, Robert enjoyed volunteering at Woodman's in Madison, putting misplaced groceries in their correct departments.

He spent the month of December visiting his sisters in Sacramento. During the summer, he loved visiting his niece in Juneau, Alaska. He also adored fishing, sail boating and hiking in Pelican, Alaska, with family. He enjoyed his friendship with Brenda and Chuck Meyer.

Robert loved feeding and observing the birds and squirrels at his home and enjoyed taking short hikes near his home adjoining the Pheasant Branch Conservancy. He enjoyed dancing, singing and listening to everything from country to modern music.

Robert is survived by his sisters, Marilynn (Bill) Woods of Moorhead, Minn., Deborah (Ted) Haupert of Gold River, Calif. and Donnella Hurley of Carmichael, Calif.; niece, Linnea (Bernard) Osborne of Juneau, Alaska; nephews, Gilbert Woods of Moorhead, Minn. and Robert (Rob J.) Haupert of Carmichael, Calif.; grand-niece, Bernadette Osbourne of Juneau, Alaska; grand-nephew, Nicholas Woods of Edmonds, Wash.; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Glen Warren Woods.

A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761