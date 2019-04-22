Robert Schirmacher

Robert George Schirmacher, 84, of Muscotah, Kansas, formerly of Fall River, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at his son's home in Muscotah, Kansas.



Bob was born on Feb. 11, 1935, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the son of George and Vera Lee Schirmacher. He served with the U.S. Army in Panama from 1958 to 1961. Following his enlistment he worked with his dad in his grocery store and then managed several other grocery stores in the area before going to work as the food supervisor for the VA Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, where he retired after 31 years of service. Bob was the treasurer for the Columbus Auditorium and was a member of the NARFE, TOPS, Masonic Lodge and VFW of Columbus, Wisconsin. He enjoyed photography, stamp collecting, model cars and wood working. On March 12, 1960 he married Carole Vorhies in Keansburg, New Jersey. She preceded in death on Aug. 20, 2012.



Survivors include two sons, Al (Deb) Schirmacher of Muscotah, Kansas, and Dale (Kris) Schirmacher of Wausau, Wisconsin; daughter, Susan Buningh of Columbia, Maryland; nine grandchildren, Daniel Reno, Josiah (Susan) Alan-Lee, Christine Reno, Matthew (Alexandra) Schirmacher, Rebekah (Timothy) Beaudry, Brandon (Jessie) Schirmacher, Nathan Schirmacher, Emily Schirmacher, Irie Schirmacher; six great-grandchildren, Lillian, Ava, Abigail, Annabelle, Benjamin and Ashtyn.



Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Muscotah United Church in Muscotah, Kansas. The family will greet friends on Monday evening from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton, Kansas. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Fountain Prairie Cemetery in the town of Fountain Prairie, Wisconsin.



Memorials may be made to the Muscotah United Church or the St. Croix Hospice and may be sent in care of the mortuary.