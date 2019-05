Robert "RJ" Hess, age 72, passed away on May 21, 2019.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM (noon) on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53704 with a memorial service to begin at 2:00 PM.

A full obituary will appear soon.