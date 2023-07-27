Robert R. Brandt III

Robert Rodger Brandt III, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 23, 2023. He was 27 years old.
Robert was born January 9, 1996 to Robert Roger Brandt Jr. and Nora Judith Brandt in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. He was a proud older brother to his sister Gillian (1998) and did everything he could to make her days full of love and happiness. Starting in middle school, he was blessed with additional siblings, Jenna (2001), Cora (2011), Kyle (2012), Kaelynn (2013), and Endyr (2015), and nephew, Roman (2018) which he spent time with each in their own way.
Robert was a talented young boy, learning to speak and read at a young age. He attended grade school in Fort Atkinson and moved to Whitewater during middle and high school. He was active in the middle and high school band playing the saxophone. He continued on to self teach the acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, ukulele, and other instruments that he found fascinating.
He continued his passion for philosophy in reading and studying history, astronomy, anthropology, and languages. In fact, many considered Bobby a walking encyclopedia at a young age up until his time of departure. Bobby was always a quiet guy with much on his mind, a smart device in one hand, pen and paper in the other, and a stack of books nearby. Any trivial question asked would be answered with a flow of history, facts, dates, opposing theories and thoughts, until you had your answer and the whole history behind it, of which we would just ask for the layman’s terms.
Nature was always a place that Robert would find himself walking and reflecting on his studies and finding peace in simple nature, stopping to watch the bees pollinating, birds singing their songs, and the paths a tree took to the sky. He would spend hours observing and sometimes taking notes.
He was a very spiritual individual choosing to learn and practice multiple religions. He was very involved in Christianity, Buddhism, and Muslim.
He was a fan of traveling and took some time to visit France and Hawaii. He also enjoyed family vacations to Florida and California.
We will miss our inquisitive smiling young man so full of love, knowledge, kindness, and understanding. He always found happiness in the small details and was so inspirational to those that engaged him.
Robert was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Stan and Nancy McClay,and Robert Brandt Sr., maternal grandparent Nery Paz, step-grandparent Andrew Eggleson, uncle Luke Eggleson, and aunt Crystal Meyer.
He is survived by his parents, Robert (Staci) Brandt and Nora (Shane) Eggleson; sisters: Gillian Brandt, Jenna Sarvis, Cora Brandt, and Kaelynn Eggleson; brothers: Kyle Brandt and Endyr Eggleson; nephew, Roman Roque, aunts and uncles: Melissa (Bill) Maasz, Katie Eggleson, Chris (Todd) Gess, William (Courtney) Brandt, Sally (Tom) Erdmann, and Steven (Amy) Alsum; grandparents, Gerhardt and Wilma Alsum, Mike and Penny Haskins, and Julie Eggleson, great-grandparents, Donald and Karen Vethe, Carol Peterson, and numerous cousins.
Services will be held on August 2, 2023 at All Faiths Funeral Home, 1618 E Racine St. Janesville, WI 53545. Visitation from 10:30-12p noon, with services beginning at 12p noon.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Janesville, Wisconsin
(608) 754-8700
