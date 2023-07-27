Robert R. Brandt III

Robert Rodger Brandt III, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 23, 2023. He was 27 years old.

Robert was born January 9, 1996 to Robert Roger Brandt Jr. and Nora Judith Brandt in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. He was a proud older brother to his sister Gillian (1998) and did everything he could to make her days full of love and happiness. Starting in middle school, he was blessed with additional siblings, Jenna (2001), Cora (2011), Kyle (2012), Kaelynn (2013), and Endyr (2015), and nephew, Roman (2018) which he spent time with each in their own way.