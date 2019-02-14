Robert Paul Hoffman, age 69, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Mazomanie on Feb. 8, 2019.

He was born Aug. 10, 1949 to the late Fred and Dora Hoffman. Robert attended Verona High School and graduated in the class of 1967. Following High School he enlisted in the United States Army and served two tours in Vietnam where he was awarded a Bronze Star. He was a graduate of the Brown Institute in Minneapolis and later attended University of Wisconsin Madison. Robert was united in marriage to Debbie Burt on Apr. 6, 1973.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Matthew Hoffman; 3 grandchildren, Krista Hoffman, Dakota Smith, and Konner Hoffman; siblings, Samuel Jack Hoffman, Heidi (Marvin) Milleville, Margaret Daniels, Helene Alexander, Jean Mueller, and Daniel, Hoffman. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 children, Donavin Hoffman and Justin Hoffman and a granddaughter, Kitana Hoffman; siblings, Gloria Kreisler and Rosemary Johnson.

A visitation will be held on Feb. 16, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Hwy 14 West, Mazomanie from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm. Military Honors will be performed at 4:00 pm.