Robert Paul Gilles

LODI-Robert “Bob” P. Gilles, age 91, passed away on July 23, 2023, peacefully in his home surrounded by family. He was born in Waunakee, WI to Francis and Mary (Dorn) Gilles. On April 30, 1957, he married Mabel Rose Endres at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Roxbury and they farmed for many years in Waunakee and Lodi. He was a faithful member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patrick Church in Lodi, WI and The Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed the Packers and Brewers and listening to Bob Uecker announce the games. After retiring from farming, he loved woodworking, assisting the DNR with trail upkeep and taking vacations with his family. Dad was fun-loving and enjoyed a good conversation. He was always ready with a joke. He loved music and playing cards and could occasionally be seen riding on a toboggan. Although he worked very hard, he still had time to play tag with the kids in the barn while milking cows. Dad, don’t make us come up there!
Robert is survived by his wife, Mabel; eight children, Lucy Gilles-Khouri, Karen Piasecki, Thomas (Karla) Gilles, Pamela (Greg) Bennett, Randal (Corinne) Gilles, Leon (Deanna) Gilles, Richard (Susan) Gilles, and Judy (Andrew) Meinholz.
He is further survived by 25 grandchildren, Philip Khouri, Daniel (Aubrie) Khouri, Keith McGregor, Kelly McGregor, Steven (Joylynn) Gilles, David (Serena) Gilles, Amy (Chris) Swanson, Bradley Starks, Kyle Starks, Amanda Bennett, Maxwell Bennett, Alyssa Bennett, Nicole (Justin) Plautz, Ryan (Grace) Gilles, Kyle Gilles, Blake (Katrina) Gilles, Chandler (Kaylin) Gilles, Alana Gilles, Matthew Gilles, Lindsay Gilles, Taryn (Chris) Goron, Kelsey Olson, Haley (Tyler) Adler, Molly (Jason Esser) Meinholz, Mary Meinholz, and 17 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Della (Mike, deceased) Ryan; brothers-in-law, Walter, Delvin (Judy), Wayne (Marsha), and Daniel (Rita) Endres and sister-in-law, Helen (Alfred, deceased) Gilles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Mary Gilles; brothers/sisters, Fr. Eugene Gilles, Alfred Gilles, Wilfred (Annella) Gilles, Martin (Evelyn) Gilles, Sr. Frances Gilles, Clara (Ed) Boland, Margaret (Dennett) Conway, Jeanette (Louis) Schwarz, and Frances Ann (Ambrose) Rysewyk; siblings in-law, Orville (Mary) Endres, Rachel (John) Andrewjeski, Selma (Vincent) Koch, Harry (Marlene) Endres, and Mike Ryan, and great-granddaughter, infant Joan Gilles.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired at www.wcblind.org at 754 Williamson St., Madison, WI 53703; or to St. Vincent DePaul www.svdpmadison.org
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St, Lodi from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Friday, August 4, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK CHURCH, 521 Fair Street, Lodi, WI at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Family and Friends may also visit Saturday at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass.