Robert Paul Gilles

LODI-Robert “Bob” P. Gilles, age 91, passed away on July 23, 2023, peacefully in his home surrounded by family. He was born in Waunakee, WI to Francis and Mary (Dorn) Gilles. On April 30, 1957, he married Mabel Rose Endres at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Roxbury and they farmed for many years in Waunakee and Lodi. He was a faithful member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patrick Church in Lodi, WI and The Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed the Packers and Brewers and listening to Bob Uecker announce the games. After retiring from farming, he loved woodworking, assisting the DNR with trail upkeep and taking vacations with his family. Dad was fun-loving and enjoyed a good conversation. He was always ready with a joke. He loved music and playing cards and could occasionally be seen riding on a toboggan. Although he worked very hard, he still had time to play tag with the kids in the barn while milking cows. Dad, don’t make us come up there!