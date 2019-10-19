Robert Patrick Kaiser

Robert P. Kaiser, 65, was reunited with his beloved wife Dee Ann on September 30, 2019.

Robert (Bob) is survived by sisters; Diana (Larry) Lewandowski, Kathy (Rick) Brehmer, Mary (Mark) Terry and brother Patrick (Melissa) Dean. Sister in-laws Lori (Ken) George, Caren Christensen, brother in-law Cary Drinkwater, and many loved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place at the Great Dane in Fitchburg, WI on November 2, 2019 from 12:00 - 3:00 pm. The gift of your presence is all the family asks.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to UW- Madison Carbone Cancer Center in the name of Dee Ann Kaiser.

Bob will be remembered for his humor, love of family and travel, passion for Packer and Badger football and most importantly, his large heart.