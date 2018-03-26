Middleton: Robert P. Olson, age 91, passed away Saturday March 24, 2018 at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born July 3, 1926 the son of Peter and Margaret (Terwilger) Olson in Beloit. He attended Lowell School, South Beloit High School, Madison East and Madison Vocational School.



He entered the U.S. Navy in 1944 and retired in 1964 with a rating of ENC (Chief Engineman). Bob served in both the Atlantic and Pacific on 7 different ships, 18 months ship repair unit at New Foundland and 3 years instructor duty at Great Lakes.



Bob was employed as a service technician for 3 years in heating and cooling for Evenair, and 19 years at Madison General Hospital as Plant Supervisor until her retired in 1986 Bob then worked for 2 years at Johnson Controls. In 1988 Bob and Lorraine started traveling during the winter months in their motorhome living in the south. During the summer they enjoyed spending time with their motorhome group camping at different RV parks around the Midwest. Bob also enjoyed fishing, playing golf, doing woodwork, and fertilizing the lawn, and then cussing because he had to "mow the darn lawn."



Bob is survived by his children, Richard (Linda), Susan, Steven (Pam), and Pam (Gary); brothers Ken (Pat), William (Judy), Larry (Kay), David (Lu) Cook; sisters Bonnie Davis and Betty Cook, five granddaughters, two grandsons, six great-grandchildren, and special friend Anne Harrington. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Lorraine, his parents Mother Margaret Cook, and father Peter Olson, brother John, and a sister Olive.



There will be a visitation from 4pm -7pm, Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705, followed by a Masonic Service at 7pm. Funeral Services will be held at 11am Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, WI 53562, with visitation from 10am until the time of service at the church. Burial Will follow at Highland Memory Gardens with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Please share a memory.



