Robert N. Tholo, age 68, passed away on Monday October 28, 2019 in his home.

He was born July 14, 1951 in Madison to the late Lloyd and Alice (Alexson) Tholo. Robert graduated Madison East High School in 1969 and joined the Air National Guard afterwards. He attended MATC to obtain an associate degree in Business and was a Mortgage Banker. He married Edith Schnaidt in 1982. Robert loved being outdoors and spending time with his family.

Robert is survived by his wife Edith; daughters Erica (Lee) Salkin of Spokane, WA , Stephanie (David) Taft of Crystal, MN ; grandchildren Marian and Nicolas Salkin ; his sister Mary (Timothy) Wood of Holmen,WI; brother-in-law John Bolles of Mikana, WI ; and is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Gloria Bolles.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday November 9, 2019 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton.

Visitation will be from 11:30 AM until the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment to follow the service at Riverside Cemetary.

Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 700 County Hwy B, Stoughton, WI 53589 or the American Lung Association, 55 Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601

