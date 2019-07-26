McFarland- Robert Mueller, age 78, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, surrounded by his family following a short battle with cancer.

Bob was born in Switzerland on January 11, 1941, the son of Robert and Emma Mueller. Bob emigrated to the United States with his parents and siblings when he was a small child.

On April 7, 1973 he married Judith Gausman and together they raised five sons. Bob was a policeman in Waukegan, Illinois until he started a new career as a fiber optic specialist for Ameritech from which he retired in 2001 after 30 years.

Bob loved his family and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Bob could often be seen attending his grandchildren's various activities with Judy at his side. Bob was a long time member of Hope Lutheran Church and was very strong in his faith.

Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judy; five sons, Rob, Bill, Joe (Jamie), Pete (Crystal) and Mike (Danelle); 10 grandchildren, Sydney, Sam, Cameron, Elliot, Simon, James, Juliana, Jordan, Gavin and Jack; his beloved canine companion, Buzzy; siblings, Ruth Swenson, Hannah (Orvin) Jelle, Rosemarie Graulich and Christian Mueller; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Roz Gausman and their children, Hans (Heidi) and Heather (Jon) Rattmann; many nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Harvey and Ruth Gausman; and brother, Walter.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 County Highway AB, McFarland, with Rev Beth Schultz Byrnes officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon immediately following in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at church, and from 10:00 AM until the time of services Tuesday.

A special thank you to the B6/6 unit staff at UW Hospital for their compassion and care.

Please share your memories of Bob by posting Tributes.

Cress Funeral Service

5801 Highway 51

McFarland, WI 53558

(608) 838-0655