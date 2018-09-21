MADISON-Robert Michael Lyght, age 66, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at Meriter Hospital.

He was born on April 3, 1952, in Platteville, the son of Bernard Lyght and Phyllis (Henry) Curkeet.

Robert graduated from Platteville High School and the School of Hard Knocks. He married Connie Peterson on Oct. 3, 1976, after meeting her through his job at the nursing home. Robert proceeded to take on the job he loved, which was tow truck operator for Tri-County Towing. His main hobbies when he was younger was fishing with his boys, and working on stuff. Recently his passion was building bird houses.

Robert is survived by his wife, Connie Joan; mother, Phyllis Curkeet; three sons, Jamie (Betty) Burris, David (Phyllis) Burris, and Brian (Lisa) Lyght; three grandchildren, Shyanne Burris, Caitlyn Lyght, and Jacob Lyght; four great-grandchildren, Aliyah, Kobe, Jaylieanah, and Messiar; sisters, Lorraine (David) Wackershauser and Mary (Bart) Richards; step-brothers, Terry Curkeet, Bill Curkeet, Rick (Peggy) Curkeet, Kelly (Cathy) Curkeet, Gene Curkeet, and Lloyd Jr. (Elizabeth) Curkeet; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; Bernard Lyght Sr.; brother, Bernard “Bernie” Lyght Jr.; step-father, Lloyd Curkeet Sr.; step-brother, Donny Curkeet; sisters-in-law, Arlene Curkeet and Ann Curkeet.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



