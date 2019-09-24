Robert Leroy Turner/ April 11, 1950 - September 21, 2019

Robert Turner, age 69, of Elroy, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Military Rites will be held at Lyndon Station Area Veterans Memorial on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held following Military Rites at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin.

Robert was born April 11, 1950 in Saint Paul, Minnesota the son of Harold and Letitia (Chandler) Turner. He served in the United States Army on the 101st Airborne in Vietnam.

He enjoyed doing anything outside; hunting, fishing, canoeing, and camping. He loved watching the Packers with his son, Bob, spending time with family, playing cards and board games.

He is survived by his sons, Robert Jr. of Elroy, WI, Craig of Mauston, WI; daughters, Terra (Jim) Beaver of Necedah, WI, Janice Turner of Lyndon Station, WI, Rachael (Craig) Hesseling of Adams, WI; brother, David (Mary) Turner of Tomah, WI; sisters, Janet (Jim) Miller of Lyndon Station, WI, Delores (Gary) Barr of Mauston, WI, Sandy Turner of Mauston, WI, Terry (Dave) Madden of Elroy, WI, Alice Mallyon of Surprise, Arizona; 13 grandchildren; one great grandchild; special friends Cecelia Langland of Lyndon Station, WI and Tisha Bennett of LaCrosse, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles.