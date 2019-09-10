Robert LeRoy Gray

Robert (Bob - Roy) LeRoy Gray Age 82 of Mauston passed away peacefully at University Hospital in Madison surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 8th, 2019.

Robert was born on July 22nd, 1937, to Elmer and Elda (Foerster) Gray on the family farm in Seven Mile Creek Township. He was united in marriage to Evelyn (Karas) Gray on September 19th, 1959. Robert was a hard worker and a true family man. He joined the army reserves after high school where he learned the electrical trade. He then dedicated his career to the electrical trade through his company Gray Electric LLC in Mauston. Robert retired in 1999 when his youngest son took over the family business. He had spent his retirement tinkering in his shop, spending his mornings at the coffee shop, and supporting his grandchildren's extra-curricular activities. Robert was a strong pillar within his community, he was always the first person to step up and help whenever needed. He spent many hours helping out at the Juneau County Fair Grounds, supporting Mauston High School athletics, and always had a smile and wave for everyone he met.

Robert is survived by his wife: Evelyn (Karas) Gray of Mauston. His Children: Audrey (Craig) Weinand of Blaine, MN, Gary (Lisa Cavanaugh) Gray of Mauston, Nancy Schauer of Mauston, Jeff (Melanie) Gray of Mauston. Grandchildren:Kyle (Alyssa) Weinand, Kallie (Andy) Woods,Taylor Gray, Rachel (Josh Kopplin) Roberts, Ryan Roberts, Mitchell Gray, Gavin Gray andReece Gray. Great Grandchildren:Owen, Ava, and Ella Weinand. Sister In Law:Barbara Gray of Mauston

Robert was preceded in death by: His Parents: Elmer and Elda (Foerster) Gray. His Brothers: Elmer (Sonny) Gray and Roger (Gene) Gray. Son in Law: Larry Schauer

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21st at the Mauston United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 11AM-2PM. A service will be held at 2PM with a luncheon and fellowship to follow.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given to the Mauston United Methodist Church Elevator Fund or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation T1D Walk (In support of Robert's grandson) (https://www.facebook.com/events/365925764103253/?ti=icl).