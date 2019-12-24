Robert L. Shafer Jr.

Age 58 of rural Monticello, died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home.

Robert was born on March 6, 1961 in Charleston, West Virginia, the son of Robert and Helena Ann (Botkin) Shafer. He served in the U.S. Army. Robert married Debra Camron on September 22, 2019 in Monticello. He lived in Texas for the past 30 years and was employed at TPM Manufacturing in Conroe, Texas before moving to Monticello in June of this year. Robert loved Wisconsin especially enjoying the green grass and fresh crisp air. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and always loved having a cup of coffee on his front porch.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Shafer of Monticello; three daughters, Tina (Eric) Osburn, Kathy (Eric) White, and Maysha (Richard) Willis, all of Texas; three granddaughters, Stormy, Sandy, and Juliet Willis; his mother, Helena Klevenski of West Virginia; a sister, Pam (Ron) Shafer; and a brother, Lloyd Shafer. He was preceded in death by his father.

Cremation rites will be accorded and memorial services for Robert will be at a later date.