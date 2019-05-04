Robert L. Pigorsch, age 80, of Madison, WI passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born December 28, 1938 at Madison General Hospital, the son of Walter and Verna Pigorsch.

Bob proudly served on the Madison Police Department from 1962-1992, with the highlight of his career being when he was invited to the FBI National Academy in Quantico Virginia where he met another student, Linda Donley, the love of his life. They married on January 9, 1976 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Bob attacked retirement with the same drive and dedication he put into public service on the Police force. That same passion went into building his family, uniting both he and Linda's children into one big Brady Bunch type family. The example that Bob set taught his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to approach life with that same zest and embrace all challenges that life brings. Bob's big adventure started with he and Linda acting as crew on a 52-foot sailboat, sailing from Naples, Florida to Guatemala, the Bahamas, and Central America; learning on the fly the difference between ropes and lines, remembering to duck the boom, and what the true meaning of bulkhead was. They were invited by dear friend Betsy and it set the path for their exploits for years to come. Bob loved motorcycles and traveled extensively with his Gold Wing Motorcycle club in both the United States and Canada. Life on the road suited him and Linda as they traveled to most of the National Parks in their 5th wheel trailer and the red heavy Chevy. He and Linda spent 21 winters at Viewpoint Resort in Mesa, Arizona where they made many wonderful friends and were part of the tennis community. Travel remained their theme throughout retirement with multiple trips to Europe visiting historical sites in France, Germany, England, Italy, and Austria. Bob enjoyed fishing and took multiple trips to Canada with his family and most recently with the extended Roggensack contingent Even Bob's failing health could not stop his quest for adventure, going on a cruise to Alaska just last summer to keep the dream of travel alive. Bob will be remembered for so many things; the pride in his family, his sense of humor, that big tough exterior with a marshmallow center, and the zeal he put into his travels and life. Bob loved with all he had, gave to all he knew, and his guiding hand will remain with us forever. Thank you to the team of doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Hospital for their heroic efforts to save our adventurer Bob.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Dorothy (Earl) Wagler, Richard Pigorsch, and Rosemary (John) Schmidt; and his son, Mark Donley.

Bob is survived by his wife Linda ; his children, Cheryl (Dan) Gerhards, Chris (Scott) Taychert, Kim (Dean) Smithers, Brian (Beth) Donley, Jeff Pigorsch and his significant other Tricia Pedretti; nephews Earl (Linda) Wagler Jr., Hans (Susan) Pigorsch, Nate Pigorsch, and Alan (Cheryl) Schmidt; nieces Janet Schmidt, Debbie Schmidt; and Pam (Jed) Hubner; his 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and many great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd, Madison. Family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Porchlight (Porchlight Inc. 306 N. Brooks St. Madison, WI 53715, http://porchlightinc.org/donate-to-porchlight/.