Robert L. Legler, age 94, of rural Monticello passed away at home on Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

He was born on February 6, 1924 in the middle of a snowstorm, along with twin brother Richard, at the home farm in Fitchburg, WI to parents George and Marie (Stump) Legler.

Robert graduated from New Glarus High School in 1941. He married Anna Maria (Mary) Marty on September 16, 1953.

Robert, a life-long farmer, yodeled his way through life; while enjoying his other passions of fishing, bowling, euchre, Packers, Brewers, Badgers and shooting pool (the originator of the “Crooked Stick Pool Tournament”). He loved his church, family, and friends…and was known to make special deliveries to all of them. He was a confirmed member of Swiss United Church of Christ.

He is survived by sons Harold (Joan) Legler and Ronald (Amy) Legler. Grandchildren: Ivy (Jeff) Anderson, Mary (Jack) Walden, Jesse (Brooke) Legler, Katie (Dave) Cruse, Alaina Legler. Great-grandchildren: Otto & Otis Anderson, Justin & Nick Walden, Ian & Brody Legler. Step Grand-children Taylor & Brody Cruse and Great-Great Grandchild Jordynn, Sister Ruth (Legler) Anderson, sister-in-law Betty Legler, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, wife Mary, brothers Richard and Arthur (Dorothy Jelle Legler); Brothers-in-law Thomas C. Anderson, John Theodore (Ted) Marty, Sisters-in law Olga and Mabel Marty.

The family thanks all of Bob’s caregivers, especially Joyce and those from Agrace HospiceCare.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI with the Rev. Kim Moeller officiating.

A Gathering of Relatives and Friends will precede the Celebration of Life from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Swiss United Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Swiss UCC Stained Glass Window Fund.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

