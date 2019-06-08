Robert L. "Bob" Overbaugh of Waunakee/McFarland passed away on June 5, 2019, at the age of 87 while in the exceptional care of Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on July 26, 1931, in Hartland, WI, the son of Louis and Annabelle Overbaugh.

Bob graduated from Hartland High School in 1949, and was then drafted into the Army and served from 1951-1953 in the Korean War. Following discharge, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and graduated in 1958 with a BA in Business Administration. He played basketball for UW Whitewater.

Bob was a kind, caring family man who enjoyed travel, sports and house projects. Bob's career included employment in sales, investment brokering, finance and mortgage lending, and he retired from National Mutual Benefit in 1998. Bob was a member of the VFW Post 11244 and Crossroads United Methodist Church (UMC) in Waunakee.

He is survived by his wife, Lois (Hughes); daughter, Kelly (Overbaugh) Boie of Minneapolis, MN; son, Clark (Katie) Overbaugh of Aldie, VA; grandchildren, Bryn and Carter Overbaugh; and his sister, Carol Ann Aiken of Delafield, WI.

A memorial service will be held on June 15, 2019 at Crossroads UMC, 5901 Hogan Rd, Waunakee, WI 53597 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon at Rex's Innkeeper, 301 N. Century Ave in Waunakee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church, the USO, or the Alzheimer's Association. Please share memories and stories.