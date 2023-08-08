Stoughton - Robert L. Bennett, age 91, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on Aug. 6, 1931, in La Crosse, Wis., the son of Verlynn and Agnes (Moen) Bennett.
Robert graduated from Greenwood High School in 1949. He received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from UW-Madison in 1958. He married Mary Schluter on June 16, 1957 at the First United Methodist Church in Stoughton WI.
Robert proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1951-1953. Prior to his retirement in 1994, he enjoyed a career with the Wisconsin State Patrol as Director of the Bureau of Communications. He also worked as a professional electrical engineer at the UW Physical Sciences Laboratory, where he designed the precursor to the telephone answering machine. He was a member of APCO and attended their annual national conventions throughout the years. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge No. 73, the Shriners, Scottish Rites, Stoughton First United Methodist Church, Stoughton Senior Center, Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers (WSPE), The Wisconsin State Patrol Alumni Association and a life member of the Stoughton Conservation Club.
Robert enjoyed going fishing with his wife and children, as well as camping, canoeing, and extensive travel through all 50 states and also internationally. When his sons were younger, he was a Boy Scout leader and little league coach. He was a hunter safety instructor for over 45 years. Another hobby of his was tinkering with his 3 firetrucks. He also enjoyed woodworking and making wooden plates, Christmas ornaments and other wooden objects for Mary to rosemal.
Robert is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Tom (Sandra) and John (Donna); 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Marie Bodeen; and other extended relatives and friends including the Virginia Lunde family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Monica Kreibich-Fritz, brother, Richard Bennett and friend Tom Lunde.
A service will be held at SKAALEN NURSING AND REHAB, 400 N. Morris St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, with Rev. David Sharpe presiding. Burial with military honors will be held at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the nursing home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stoughton Senior Center or a charity of the donor's choice. The family wishes to thank the staff of Skaalen and Agrace HospiceCare for all of their wonderful care and support given to Bob and his family.