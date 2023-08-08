Robert L. Bennett

Stoughton - Robert L. Bennett, age 91, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on Aug. 6, 1931, in La Crosse, Wis., the son of Verlynn and Agnes (Moen) Bennett.

Robert graduated from Greenwood High School in 1949. He received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from UW-Madison in 1958. He married Mary Schluter on June 16, 1957 at the First United Methodist Church in Stoughton WI.