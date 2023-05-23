Robert Kottke, age 76, of Cross Plains, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Riverwood Senior Living in Wisconsin Dells.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Matt Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon. Military Honors will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post #187 of Wisconsin Dells.
Robert was born August 20, 1946 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Merlin and Evelyn Kottke. In Robert’s younger years as a father, he was a scout leader with Troop 140 in Middleton WI. Many of Robert’s dearest and oldest friends were fellow scout leaders from that special time of his life. Later, Robert retired from his lengthy career as a systems analyst for the Dept. of Workforce Development. Before and during his retirement, Robert took great joy owning dogs. In 2001 Robert went to the Dane Co. pound and rescued his big special mutt Jasmine. In Robert’s 60’s, he and his wife Sue got their pair of Corgis, Anna-Mae and Orson. Whom they loved to spoil.
Robert is survived by his sons; Paul and Peter (Christy) Kottke: his brother; Gordon (Candy) Kottke and his grandchildren, Samantha, Nolan, Sarah and Rylee. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Susan and brother, Merlin.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.