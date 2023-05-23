Robert Kottke

Robert Kottke, age 76, of Cross Plains, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Riverwood Senior Living in Wisconsin Dells.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Matt Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon. Military Honors will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post #187 of Wisconsin Dells.

