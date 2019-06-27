OREGON-Robert Johnstone "Bob" Cunningham, age 88, of Oregon, Wis., passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 28, 1930, in Elmhurst, Ill. to William and Elsie Cunningham, the youngest of their 11 children.



Bob served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War and was awarded four Bronze Stars for heroic and meritorious actions in a combat zone. He returned to complete his B.A. at Valparaiso University where he met and married Marlene Beyer on June 18, 1956. Bob played varsity football at Valpo - both ways - and afterwards played semi-professionally with the Elmhurst Travelers. Famously, for one game he played with his brothers Cal, Chuck, Sherm and Doug. He went on to teach school and coach in the Chicago suburbs until he became a PGA golf professional in the early 1970s. In 1975, he and his family moved to Florence, Wis. where he designed, built and managed the only golf course in the county. Bob "retired" to Oregon and shortly thereafter opened Bucky Badger Golfland.



Bob is survived by his son, Robert (Mary); daughters, Jean Clack and Janet Rago (Dan); grandchildren, Meredith, Danielle, Kevin, Calvin, Ian, Megan, and Ryan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene; son, Alec; son-in-law, Bob Clack; and his ten brothers and sisters.



A private memorial service will be held. Bob lived life his way. It was a good run. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com



