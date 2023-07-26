Robert James Kramer

STOUGHTON - Robert James Kramer, age 89, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born on Feb. 21, 1934, in Kenosha, Wis., the son of Louis and Katherine (Seiberlich) Kramer.

Bob graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha. He married Sarah "Sally" Kiger on Oct. 12, 1957, in Kenosha. He worked as a journeyman glazier retiring in 1996. Bob served in the U.S. Army.