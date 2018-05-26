Robert J. Stoltenberg

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Robert James Stoltenberg, age 93, a life-long resident of North Leeds, passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1924, in Leeds, the son of William and Maimie (Pribbenow) Stoltenberg. He married Betty Donkle on Aug. 20, 1947, in Windsor. Robert was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington. He served 30 years as the Leeds Town Chairman and 30 years on the Columbia County Board of Supervisors. Robert and Betty farmed their whole life and raised their family in the town of Leeds.

Robert is survived by his sons, Dennis Stoltenberg, Donald (Donna) Stoltenberg, Roger (Carrie) Stoltenberg and Roland Stoltenberg; daughter, Debra Stoltenberg; six grandchildren, Tyler (Elizabeth) Stoltenberg, Tamra (Tim) Paulson, Jessica (Ben) Street, Christopher Stoltenberg, Megan (Zack Harris) Hooker and Joshua Hooker; great-grandchildren, Taya Paulson and Scotty Ann Street; sisters, Margaret Hebel and Shirley Stoltenberg; sisters-in-laws, Linda Stoltenberg and Donna Mae Montford; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; son, Ralph Stoltenberg; brothers, Frankie (Frances) Stoltenburg, William (Olive) Stoltenberg, David Stoltenberg and Wendell Stoltenberg; sisters, Bernice (Walter) Stiemke and Helen (Arnold) Zellmer; and brother-in-law, Don Hebel.

Funeral services will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 303 Park St. Arlington, Wis. at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, with the Rev. Christopher Amen presiding. Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in North Leeds. Visitation will be held at Gunderson Lodi Funeral and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St. Lodi, from 2 p.m. until 5p.m. on Monday, May 28, 2018, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to ADRC (Aging and Disability Resource Center) of Columbia County-Home Delivered Meal Program.

The family would like to give special thanks to UW-Hospital, especially the TLC Unit. The family also sincerely appreciates the support and care from Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena.

“Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.”

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 South Main Street

608-592-3201