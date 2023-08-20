Robert Henry Fleming

MADISON - Robert Henry Fleming, 88, of Green Bay, Mercer and Madison Wis., passed away Aug. 17, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

He was born Sept. 14, 1934, to Edward and Marscleite (Williams) Fleming of Highland. Later the family moved to create a lively family home of 11 children on S. Henry St. in downtown Madison.