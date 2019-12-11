Robert H. Robbins, 68, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on December 9, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13th at 12:00 p.m. at the New Diggings Primitive Methodist Church in New Diggings, WI with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. A Masonic Service will be accorded. Burial will be in the Shawnee Cemetery in New Diggings, WI. Family & friends may call on Friday, December 13th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

He was born on June 6, 1951 to John & Anna (Thompson) Robbins, the oldest of three children. He lived his youth on the family farm, a curious and happy boy in New Diggings, WI. He graduated from Shullsburg High School, worked as a carpenter for his life, crafting log home masterpieces. In 1971, he met the love of his life, Earlene Johnson. They wed in 1973 and truly lived happily ever after. For nearly 60 years, most mornings he woke up, kissed his wife, drove to the farm and had coffee with his parents. He cared deeply and greatly for many throughout his life. He loved to fish. He was an amazing teacher. He taught many the craft of carpentry, the joy of love, basic electrical, plumbing, heating, auto repair and euchre. He taught us how to hunt morels, deer, turkey, rabbits and night crawlers. He taught us to do for ourselves, to be independent, to be fulfilled with the life we have, be a caretaker of the land and live right unto others. In 2001, he joined the Masonic Lodge, following his Father's tradition of giving back to the community. He believed strongly in supporting youth education and the Fish Fry to support the scholarship fund was his favorite event. Holiday baskets supporting the shut-ins and widows were also important to him. He was a kind, generous and proud father, raising 2 children, Brian and Jennifer, as well as the father figure to his grandson, Tristan. He celebrated 46 years of marriage with Earlene. They were 46 wonderful years. He will be greatly missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Earlene, daughter, Jennifer Robbins, son, Brian (Chrisoula Lazou) Robbins, grandson, Tristan Robbins, 2 sisters: Lynn (Frank) Schultz and Jo (Jack) McCauley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and good friend, Darrell Laird.