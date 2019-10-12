Robert Glenn

Bob was born on October 1, 1951 in Stanley, WI to his parents, Florian Daniel Glenn and Anna Bertha (Klisiewicz) Glenn. He passed through the gates of Heaven on October 8, 2019 at the age of 68, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his sweet little brother, Larry.

He resided in Sun Prairie, WI with his wife of over 22 years, Jeanie Glenn. In Sun Prairie, as well as at their retirement playground on Lake Arrowhead, they enjoyed a fun and beautiful life full of activity with children and grandchildren. Together, they especially enjoyed their afternoon drives to look at the Fall color in WI. They referred to these beautiful afternoons as "going to Hawaii."

Bob loved being "Dad." He considered that role to be a great honor. His precious children include: Jennifer (Jake) Nordstrum, Michelle (Shaw) Hoffman, Gabe (Annie) Maguire, Jon (Kristen) Maguire, and Brianne (Dave) Baloga. Bob, along with Jeanie, invested in relationships with their children by pouring love and prayer regularly into each of them.

His five children crowned him "Grandpa" by gifting him the most beautiful grandchildren he could imagine: Maddy, Nick, Ava, Olivia, Elsa, Ruby, James, Leo, Macy, Alexa, Benjamin, William, Jackson, Maddie, Caden, Blake, and Bryce. His favorite role in life was that of Grandpa Bob. He adored each and every one of his 17 grandchildren, and treated them each as special gifts straight from Heaven. He made sure that every time he saw them, they all knew he loved them "more than all the stars in the sky." He was the best Daddy and Grandpa his family could have ever asked for.

Bob ("Boomer" to many others) had three very special sisters: Joan (Doug) Hurkmans, Pat (Charlie) Lazarski, Linda (Greg) Heeg. His three sisters gifted him with the privilege of becoming a fun uncle to their children. He had a very special relationship with each and every niece and nephew. Not only was he a mentor to many of them, but he often initiated impromptu water fights with garden hoses, extra-large buckets, or even a nearby lake. All of his nieces and nephews knew to be on their guard against the potential "whipped cream in the face" joke that he loved to play. He was truly loved by all.

After he served his country in the Coast Guard, Bob spent his life telling others about Jesus, loving on his family, and building houses for others to call home. He enjoyed all kinds of play and taught his family the value of fun and the "element of surprise." Bob loved the great outdoors, especially fishing, listening to the wind in tall pine trees, admiring wood ducks, and deer hunting. With his grandchildren, he enjoyed building epic Lego towers and forts, drawing beautiful castles, playing extreme hide-and-seek, boating, playing games, riding ATVs and so much more.

In his final weeks, he shared his heart with all who would listen. He spoke of family, faith in Jesus, and loving unity as the "real deal" and the only things that matter in this life here on earth.

He frequently expressed his deep love and appreciation for his adoring wife Jeanie, and demonstrated true and unconditional love to all. He leaves behind a great legacy of love and family. His heart for Jesus, zest for living life to the fullest, and deep love for his family will always and forever be remembered.

A Celebration of Life will be at 12:00 pm (noon) on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Road, Madison, WI 53718. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service.