Robert Gebhardt Ebend

Robert Ebend, age 86, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Father Clayton Elmhorst celebrating. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Kildare Township, WI.

Robert was born April 22, 1933 in Buta-ersh, Hungary. He traveled to the United States in 1952 from Hungary to Chicago, Illinois, there he met and married Marija who had emigrated from Austria. They lived and worked in Chicago until 1969 when they moved to rural Juneau County, Wisconsin. They loved country and rural life, raising crops and animals.

He is survived by his son Robert (Rhonda) of Fort Meade, Maryland and his 2 grandchildren; Darren and Shawn.