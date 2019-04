MIDDLETON-Robert G. Blandino, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

A Graveside Service will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Dr., Monona, at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

