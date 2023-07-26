MIDDLETON - Retired entrepreneur, baker Robert Francois Vigy left us on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Madison surrounded by his loving family. He was a true patriarch like Jean Gabin and an animal lover like Brigitte Bardot, two of the people he felt a strong connection to.
Robert was born In Angers, France on Aug. 11, 1940, to Marcelle Emmelie Vigy. He was the last child of 14. The family then lived in Aubervilliers, a suburb of Paris. At the age of 15 he met there the love of his life, Viviane Legrand, and the two married on Dec. 17, 1960. Shortly after was born their only son, Olivier Robert Vigy. Robert was a man of responsibilities and took on very young the dedication to this young family.
Robert was a hard worker. To the disarray of his teachers, he left school early to work and help his parents, leaving behind his dream to becoming a “Grand Chef.” From working in a printing manufactory, as a sales representative, and as a clothing retail manager, Robert learned from each of those, and finally moved to Coulommiers (in the Brie area about an hour from Paris) to build his own successful clothing business. His integrity was known in all of the retail business. The shake of a hand was enough to close a deal.
On Nov. 13, 1997, his first grandchild, Jules, was born, and as a true patriarch he extended his sense of responsibility to this newly born Vigy. Jules was followed shortly after by Emma and then later Charlotte. Later in life at retirement age he followed his son Olivier and his family to the United States, where he helped his son and daughter-in-law built their bakery. He finally got to work in Culinary, his childhood dream.
Robert loved golf. His eye for perfection and precision made him a very good “régleur.” He was a fan of car racing and biking. He had an extensive knowledge of wines especially Bourgogne, his favorite. He appreciated good food. He loved pet ownership and grandparenting.
More than anything else he loved his family. His family was blessed to be with him to the end. Robert is survived by his wife of 62 years, Viviane Vigy; his son, Olivier (Carine); and the apples of his eye, his grandchildren, Jules, Emma, and Charlotte.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 12 noon until time of the service on Wednesday.