Robert Francois Vigy

MIDDLETON - Retired entrepreneur, baker Robert Francois Vigy left us on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Madison surrounded by his loving family. He was a true patriarch like Jean Gabin and an animal lover like Brigitte Bardot, two of the people he felt a strong connection to.

Robert was born In Angers, France on Aug. 11, 1940, to Marcelle Emmelie Vigy. He was the last child of 14. The family then lived in Aubervilliers, a suburb of Paris. At the age of 15 he met there the love of his life, Viviane Legrand, and the two married on Dec. 17, 1960. Shortly after was born their only son, Olivier Robert Vigy. Robert was a man of responsibilities and took on very young the dedication to this young family.