Robert Francis Dye

Robert "Bob" Francis Dye, age 83, passed away on December 25, 2019 at the Pleasant View Nursing Home.

Bob was born on January 6, 1936 in Monroe, the son of Ray and Hilda (Wartenweiler) Dye.

On May 22, 1954 he married his high school sweetheart, Theresa Cleary, at St. Victor's Church in Monroe. Bob graduated from Monroe High School in 1953 and worked as a car salesman for Ken Behrings Used Cars & Lincoln-Mercury, tire salesman for Crandall Oil Co, parts and service manager for Green County Auto, sales & sales manager for Monroe Sales Co (now Alphorn Ford), manager for Monroe AMC Jeep, cross country truck driver for Whitehead Specialties and during retirement, a bus driver for special needs in Monroe School District. Bob enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, hunting out west, making crafts, refinishing furniture, racing go-carts, dancing, and spending time with family.

Bob is survived by his wife Theresa; children, Peggy Barrett (Greg), David (Denise) Dye, Carol Linn, Deanna (Matt) Beveridge, Donald Dye (Leah); eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janice Wyss. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dennis Robert; son-in-law, Dave Barrett; and a brother-in-law, Roy Wyss.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church with Monsignor Larry Bakke, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, January 2, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Robert's name to the Friends of Pleasant View.

THE NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, MONROE, is assisting the family.

