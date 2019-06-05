MADISON-Robert F. "Skip" Carlstrom, age 59, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1959, in Madison, the son of LaVerne and Barbara (Krause) Carlstrom. Skip worked for Dunham Delivery, WPS and most recently, Badger Bus. He proudly served in the United States Marines from Jan. 26, 1979 until Jan. 25, 1982, where her earned the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and was skilled as a Tank Mechanic and Rifle Marksman.

Skip enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and the Wisconsin Badgers.



Skip is survived by his sisters, Mary Carlstrom (Jim Danz), Margaret "Peggy" (Don) Bindl; brother, Paul (Lynn) Carlstrom; nieces and nephews, Kirsten (Peter) VonBusch, Nate (Kara) Olson, Greg Lynch, Zach (Erin) Olson, Luke (Amanda) Carlstrom and Nick Carlstrom; great-nieces and great-nephews, Karlie and Cade Olson, Kale and Echo Olson and Everett, Elliott and Barrett Von Busch; his aunt, Fritzie Chicker; special cousins, Mike (Nikki) Chicker and Matt (Melissa) Chicker. He was preceded in death by his parents; and an uncle, Hal Chicker; and special friends Mike Peterson and Faye.



In keeping with Skip's wishes a private funeral service will be held. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made in Skip's honor to the Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Hospice Unit.



The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, especially the 4th Floor Hospital Unit, the Infusion Lab, the VA Hospice and Dr. Eric M. Yanke, Internal Medicine and Dr. Marina N. Sharifi, Oncology for all their exceptional care that Skip received.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Not In Vain by Emily Dickinson:

If I can stop one heart from breaking,

I shall not live in vain:

If I can ease one life the aching,

Or cool one pain,

Or help one fainting robin

Unto his nest again,

I shall not live in vain..."



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420