Robert F. Kortsch, age 96, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

He was born on March 13, 1923. Robert married Oma Kortsch. He served in the Marines during World War II. Robert worked as a salesman for Keyser Automotive and was a trusted advisor to many people in the community. He loved hunting and always had a boat for fishing.

Robert traveled a lot with his wife, Oma. He is survived by two sons, Robert "Bobbie" and Michael Kortsch. Robert was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Kortsch. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Memorials may be made to Robert's family.

