Robert Eugene Benish age 55 of the LaFarge and Ontario area, died Wednesday September 4, 2019 at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua.

Bob was born December 24, 1963 as the first child of William (Bill) and Marilyn Benish. After graduation from La Farge he spent a short time at Luther College in Iowa. Bob had been recruited to go to school there and play football however he soon realized that college wasn't for him and returned back to the La Farge area. He lived in the La Farge and Ontario area and Ontario became home to him until going into Hospice.

Bob was well-liked by any that knew or met him he was easy going and soft spoken.

You could say he was a man of few words.

Organic Valley was his most recent employer and he worked at the Cashton distribution center for over 13 years. He enjoyed his work there and was appreciated for his loyalty, dedication and his great problem solving ability. He appreciated all that OV did for him when his health started to fail him. One other job Bob had was working for M&M Farm which he enjoyed a lot since there was a lot of variety in tasks and it was outdoors and Bob loved being outdoors.

Recently while in hospice he enjoyed the car rides with one of his friends Bill, gator rides with Uncle Larry or just sitting on his patio with Aunt Vicki, his love for the outdoors never ended. All the visits by his friends while in hospice were special as well they always made those bad days seem better.

Bob is survived by; his sister Mary Ann and brother Jeff (Cindy) Benish, also his uncle Tony (Janell) Benish, aunt Sherry (Charles) Rushman , aunt Vicki (Larry) Parr , cousins and extended relatives. His many friends that he met at work, fishing trips, concerts; or whoever met Bob it was quick and easy to call him a friend.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Bill & Marilyn, sister Cristine and uncle Dale and his Grand Parents.

Robert Bob Benish is remembered by all that knew him for his gentle, kind and loving person that he is and caring more for others than himself.

Bob would like to thank all the medical staff at all the facilities that helped him the last few years, the great people and facility at Bland Bekkedal Hospice in Viroqua.

A special thanks to his family for all the meals they prepared while he was home, trips to medical appointments and her daily visits while in hospice.

Funeral Services for Bob will be Thursday September 12, 2019 at 12:00-noon at the LaFarge Free Methodist Church, 214 S. Cherry St., in LaFarge. Pastor Mark Phillips will officiate with burial following the service at Bear Creek Cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 at the church. A ‘Celebration of Bob's Life' at the Rockton Bar & Grill will be at 2:00 P.M. after the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care or the Ontario Ambulance Services, in Robert's name.

On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com

The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 203 N. State St., in LaFarge is serving the Family.