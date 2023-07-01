Robert Elmer Jones

OREGON - Robert Elmer “Bob” Jones, age 87, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on June 26, 1936, in Madison, the son of William and Alice (Fisch) Jones.
Bob attended Oregon High School and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1958 as Airman First Class. He was united in marriage to Della Newton in 1959. Bob worked in the HVAC field. He was a member of Masonic Temple No. 151 in Oregon, Scottish Rites in Madison and a member of Local Union 18.
Bob was a hard worker but played harder. He was an avid golfer and Green Bay Packers and Badgers fan. He had a great sense of humor and loved traveling to see the countryside.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Angela (Jerry) Tucciarone; sons, Kenneth Jones and Thomas Jones; grandchildren, Crystal (Troy) Tucciarone, Jerry (Beth) Tucciarone, Andrew Jones, Samuel (Jade) Jones and Taylor (Alex) Shupe; great-grandchildren, Kenadi Jones, Asher Tucciarone, Emma Tucciarone and Layla Shupe; brothers, David (Evie) Jones, Dale (Carol) Jones, Gary Jones and Marvin (Kathy) Jones; sisters, Betty (Steve) Jicinsky and Kathy (Greg) Statz; sisters-in-law, Shirley Jones and Frankie Jones; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice; wife, Della; second wife, Shirley Zirbel-Jones; brothers, Harold (Barbara) Jones, William Jones, Eldon Jones and Ronnie Jones; sister, Mary Ann Burke; infant sister, Dorothy Jones; and sister-in-law, Fran Jones.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023. Burial will take place at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, and also from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Special thanks to Bob's caretakers, Laryssa, Karen and Sue for their compassionate care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515
