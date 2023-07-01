Robert Elmer Jones

OREGON - Robert Elmer “Bob” Jones, age 87, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on June 26, 1936, in Madison, the son of William and Alice (Fisch) Jones.

Bob attended Oregon High School and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1958 as Airman First Class. He was united in marriage to Della Newton in 1959. Bob worked in the HVAC field. He was a member of Masonic Temple No. 151 in Oregon, Scottish Rites in Madison and a member of Local Union 18.