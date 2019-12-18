Robert Edward Horton

Robert (Bob) Horton of Sun Prairie, passed away on December 15 2019.

He was born in Beaver Dam Wisconsin, to Sam and Clarice Horton in 1935.

He served in the U.S. Air Force in the mid-1950s, which took him to two air force bases in Nebraska and a short stint in England.

Bob was a professional photographer for many years in Fort Atkinson. In his later years, he held various jobs, including the job he enjoyed the most, being a bus driver for the Headstart Program in Pardeeville. He enjoyed woodworking and experimented with many art mediums throughout his life. Bob had a variety of other interests, including hunting, fishing with his friend Dennis, and watching Packer and Badger games. He also looked forward to playing Bingo at his current residence.

Bob is survived by his children from his first marriage, daughter Lisa of Madison, and Guy (Catherine) of Jefferson, five grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. His parents and sister (Nancy) preceded him in death, in addition to numerous aunts and uncles.

Bob married his second wife, Donna (Kexel) in 1994. They enjoyed traveling to various parts of the eastern and southern USA, and a visit to Ireland. Bob and Donna adored their two fur-babies, dogs Teddy and Lucy.

Bob is survived by Donna, her children, Mike (Denise), Cathy, Jim, Bob, Jenny, Scott, Marcy and Allen, along with 12 step-grandchildren, and 4 step-great-grandchildren.

Thank you to the Sun Prairie Healthcare Center and Agrace Hospice for taking good care of Bob during the past year.

To honor Bob's wishes, there will be no funeral. If so inclined, donations may be made to your local Humane Society or dog rescue.

