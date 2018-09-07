Robert Edgell Masteller

Robert “Bob” Masteller, age 82, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, September 3, 2018.

Memorial funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held at United Presbyterian Church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Bob was born April 12, 1936 in Mt Vernon, Ohio the son of Herbert and Julia (Mann) Masteller. In June of 1963 he married Mary Look in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. They lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where Bob worked for many years as an auto mechanic and moved to the Dells area in 1992. Bob enjoyed staying busy. He was very handy with craftwork, his latest project being a windchime made out of a wine bottle. Bob loved all the sport shirts that Mary made for him. He would be happy if anyone who has a "Mary Shirt" would wear it to the service.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Mary; a sister, Marjorie Genre of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; many special nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Sue Churchill. Special thank you to SSM Health-Home, Joy Royston and Paula Weiss.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to United Presbyterian Church or Columbia County Humane Society would be appreciated.