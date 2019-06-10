Ridgeway – Robert E. Wilkinson, age 73, of Ridgeway, died on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville.

He was born on July 28, 1945 in Milton, Florida, a son of the late Earl and Opal (Morrell) Wilkinson. He graduated from River Valley High School in 1963. On June 4, 1966, he married Beverly Olson at the Arena Congregational UCC. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in August of 1966 and was discharged in August 1969.

Bob worked as a Heavy Diesel Mechanic for Drott Tractor in Madison and later for Watson Construction in Dodgeville. He lastly worked for the Village of Ridgeway in the Maintenance Dept. He was a member of the Beckett-Kurth American Legion in Ridgeway. Bob loved his grandchildren, hunting, fishing on the Wisconsin River, the annual trip to Island View Resort in Deer River, Minnesota, where they went for the last 20+ years and socializing at The Wheel with friends.

Bob is survived by his daughters Laura (Kevin Rideout) Hutto of Janesville, June Taylor of Sun Prairie and Kay (Steven) Sieling of Dodgeville; his grandchildren Lynndie, Kristina, Nichole, Draven and Carter; his great granddaughter Steel; his siblings Donna Wilkinson of Baraboo, Steve (Karen) Wilkinson of Arena and Ellen Schuster of Sun Prairie; his sister-in-law Nancy Wilkinson of Arena; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly, his twin brother Delbert Wilkinson and his nephew Kendall Graves.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Military Graveside Rites will be held in Arena Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

400 E. Grace Street Dodgeville

www.gorgenfh.com

