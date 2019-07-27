New Glarus, WI-Robert E. Schwartz, age 95, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the New Glarus Home.

He was born on January 23, 1924 in New Diggings, WI the son of John and Hester (Yearous) Schwartz. Bob attended Darlington High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy before graduation for service during World War II, in 2002 Bob was awarded his diploma from Darlington High School. After returning from the Navy he worked for at Don's Standard in Monroe and as a small engine mechanic at Disch Hardware in New Glarus.

On March 20, 1965 he was united in marriage to Joyce Purrington-Gardner. Bob was a member of the Stuessy-Kuenzi American Legion Post #141 and the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. Bob toured Washington DC as part of the Badger Honor Flight on November 12, 2011 with Paul Rieder as his companion. Bob participated in the Wilhelm Tell Play and guided at the Swiss Historical Village in New Glarus for many years.

Bob is survived by his son Larry (Pat) Schwartz, step-daughter Patricia (Art) Marty, grandchildren Michele Vind, Marci (Tom) Drenzek, Tammy (John) Elizewski, and Terry (Robin) Marty, great-grandchildren Mitchell, Ty, Brady, Dani, Andrew (Traci), Brett (Mackenzie), Marc (Taryn), and Karina, Grace, and Zoe, and a great-great-grandson Knox. He is further survived by a brother Lyle Schwartz and sister-in-law Louise Schwartz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joyce, son Stephen Schwartz, and brothers Bill, George, Al, Ray, Jesse, and Lloyd.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the New Glarus Home Chapel, 600 Second Ave., New Glarus, WI (access via the Elm Dr. entrance). Rev. Kim Moeller will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be in the Swiss Cemetery, New Glarus.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the New Glarus Home Chapel.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Monroe Clinic Hospice and New Glarus Home for the kind and compassionate care given to Bob.

Memorials are suggested to the Swiss United Church of Christ.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

