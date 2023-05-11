Robert E. Brown

Robert, age 85, was born on August 20, 1937, to the late C. Fletcher and Roma (Efnor) Brown and passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 27, 2023, at The Olathe Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas, following a long valiant battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Bob graduated from Jesup Consolidated High School in May, 1956 and attended Buckeye Technical School in Waterloo, IA before enlisting with the US Naval Reserves as a Seaman Apprentice in 1957.
Bob’s parents suffered a devastating hog house fire in 1947. The church members from the local Nazarene Church in Marengo, Iowa rushed to the scene to help his family recover from the tragedy. His dad was so impressed with the people’s love in action, he took his family to their church the very next Sunday. Bob’s entire family gave their hearts to Jesus.
Bob faithfully served the Lord and the church since he was 10 years old. He was elected to serve on 6 different church boards, was an usher, counter, greeter, often accompanied the pastor on home or hospital visits and ministered to families in surgery waiting rooms plus, a myriad of other “fill the gap” roles.
Following Hurricane Katrina, Bob volunteered his own time to drive his company’s donated semi-truck and trailer filled with desperately needed supplies from WI, (i.e., blue tarps, generators, water, crisis care kits, and blankets, etc.) to the devastated areas in Louisiana and Mississippi.
He married the pastor’s daughter and his lifelong sweetheart, Lucille (Wilson) in August, 1958. They were married 50 years in 2008. Lucille preceded him in death in 2009.
Bob was a hard worker. His first job was at Rath Meat Packing Company in Waterloo, IA. After his military service, he worked at John Deere, a manufacturer of agricultural equipment for 10 years, before moving to Modoc, Indiana to become a farm hand for a family business (Harris Farms) for 8 years.
Bob returned to WI and became an over the road truck driver in 1984 for Fuchs Trucking in Sauk City, WI. He retired in 2007, after 23 years, with a distinguished 1,000,000 miles safe driving award.
Since his retirement and relocating to Kansas, Bob has enjoyed coffee and conversation with friends each morning, attending Christian music concerts, NASCAR races at the Kansas Speedway, exploring fine dining establishments, attending church services and events, especially with his beloved friends in the Connections Adult Bible Study Fellowship at College Church in Olathe, KS.
Bob was predeceased by his wife, Lucille and his son, Bobby (Pam) Brown, Jr.; and siblings, Calvin, Bill and Carroll Brown.
He is survived by two children, Kevin (Linda) Brown of Sun Prairie, WI and Janelle (Mike) Jordan of Sun Prairie, WI. He also leaves behind his seven grandchildren, Nicole (Rick) Solbergs, Jessica (John) Rivest, Rebekka (Ryan) Hittesdorf, Rachel (James) Novak, Andrew Brown; Mark (Beth) Goddard and Mike (Jean) Goddard; and great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Madison, Grant, Sam (Kelly), Kenlee, Meredithe, Eleanor, Gideon, Caroline, Lucille, Elaina, Megan, Joey, Emilee, Victoria, Darcia, Harry and Robert (Maddi); and great-great-grandchildren, Jacqueline and Jameson (due August 2023).
Bob is survived by his special friend, Carolyn Wade of Olathe, KS and his Wade/Graham/Gray family; Lillie (“What About Bob?”), Beverly (Eddie), Rick, and Darlene; grands, Lauren (Freddy), Lindsey (Jason) and Lance (Stephanie); and great grands, Evie, Benji, Mya, Jazlyn, Delanie, and Brayden. In addition, Bob is survived by his sister, Helen (John) of Ackley, IA and his much-loved nieces and nephews; a host of friends at The Towers in Olathe, KS; and many friends in other states.
In the days leading up to Bob’s homegoing, he was often singing the song...”I am Going to a City where the Roses Never Fade.” Listen here. His prayer was for all his friends and loved ones to join him one day in that city.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to College Church of the Nazarene, Olathe, KS or The Leukemia Lymphoma Society.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Sun Prairie, WI.