Robert E. Brown

Robert, age 85, was born on August 20, 1937, to the late C. Fletcher and Roma (Efnor) Brown and passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 27, 2023, at The Olathe Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas, following a long valiant battle with Multiple Myeloma.

Bob graduated from Jesup Consolidated High School in May, 1956 and attended Buckeye Technical School in Waterloo, IA before enlisting with the US Naval Reserves as a Seaman Apprentice in 1957.

